Signs advertising homes, sold, for sale and under offer, are seen on a road in south London August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Britain's finances showed an improvement last month as stronger economic growth and a recovering housing market boosted tax revenues, official data showed on Thursday.

The deficit fell to 8.078 billion pounds, based on a widely used measure which strips out some of the effects of Britain's bank bailouts, from 8.242 billion in October 2012.

The improvement came despite an unexpected decision by the Office for National Statistics this week that the government's sale of 2 billion pounds of shares in Royal Mail (RMG.L) should not reduce headline government borrowing.

That helped push Britain's total net public debt, excluding the direct costs of bailing out the country's banks, to 1.207 trillion pounds or 75.4 percent of GDP, the highest percentage for the month of October on record.

Economists polled by Reuters before the ONS' classification decision had forecast a deficit of 7.25 billion pounds.

A sharp economic upturn this year means the government looks comfortably on track to beat its target to borrow no more than 120 billion pounds, or 7.5 percent of GDP, this year.

In October, central government receipts hit 48.7 billion pounds, 3.2 percent higher than in the same month last year. The rise was partly driven by gains in stamp duties which leapt by nearly 46 percent, helped by Britain's recovering housing market.

For the first seven months of the current tax year, the deficit, excluding the cost of bailouts and the cost of a Royal Mail pension plan transfer, totaled 64.8 billion pounds, down 8.2 percent compared with the same point in 2012.

The cash measure of borrowing, which has a bigger impact on government bond issuance, was in surplus to the tune of 16.774 billion in October, compared with a small deficit a year earlier.

After several years of disappointing growth and rising borrowing, Britain's Chancellor George Osborne will be able to point to a slew of upbeat data when he announces a half-yearly budget updated on Dec 5.

The Bank of England and the OECD have announced sharp upward revisions to Britain's GDP forecasts over the past few weeks.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher and William Schomberg)