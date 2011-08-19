LONDON - The public finances posted an overall surplus in July as higher taxes and the bank levy boosted government receipts, bringing overall borrowing this fiscal year down and keeping the government on track to meet its targets.

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS

MICHAEL SAUNDERS, CITI

"I think they are quite good, it sort of puts the UK back on track really. You noticed they revised the earlier month by a billion, but even so the undershoot in this month more than offsets that.

"Revenues are stronger, spending growth has slowed as it should do. The deficit won't fall as quickly as I'd hoped six months ago, but it is still clearly falling, and that's in quite marked contrast to other high deficit countries.

"The UK is the only high deficit country that is on the way back to fiscal sustainability."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"At face value it's a better than expected outturn. It's quite an important figures as July is a key month for corporation tax receipts. It's the first big inflow for 2011.

"The issue is that with expectations for growth deteriorating sharply, the risk of a hit to tax receipts have increased. But at least as things deteriorate, we're starting from a strong point."

AMIT KARA, UBS

"Today's data was somewhat better than expected, but looking ahead if the downside risks in the euro area materialise, then there is every chance that the government will have to revisit its forecasts.

"Under the fiscal rules, they do have a little room for manoeuvre, but it is not much. And depending on the scale of the slowdown in the euro area, there may be a need for more radical thought on that front."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"We've been getting a bit more nervous about whether the Chancellor (finance minister George Osborne) was going to hit his 2011/12 forecasts. It's early days but this figure makes that look a lot more feasible.

"There are significant savings on the same month last year -- it makes the savings they need to achieve in the months ahead a lot more feasible. So there's a bit more reason for optimism."

