LONDON Higher tax revenue and flat spending helped trim British public borrowing in September, leaving it on track to meet its 2011-12 deficit reduction goals, but a weakening economy means the second half of the fiscal year may be tougher.

Eliminating the budget deficit over the next five years is the flagship policy of the Conservative-led coalition government, and one that will put it increasingly to the test as a slowing global economy is hurting Britain's recovery.

Chancellor George Osborne has already faced numerous calls to delay public spending cuts, and has pledged to come up with new measures to boost growth in his autumn budgetary statement due on November 29.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the government's preferred measure -- public sector net borrowing excluding financial sector interventions -- fell to 14.1 billion pounds from 15.4 billion pounds in September 2010, below economists' forecast of 15.0 billion pounds.

"The September public finance figures provided some very welcome good news for George Osborne," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight. "(But) the weakness of the economy and rising job losses suggest he'll have a major battle over the second half of the fiscal year to achieve his goals."

The government is one year into its plan to eliminate the country's budget deficit, which totalled more than 11 percent of GDP before the coalition took office in May 2010.

So far this tax year, PSNB-ex totals 63.5 billion pounds, down 10.5 percent on a year earlier. Within that, tax receipts rose almost 5 percent, broadly in line with inflation. Government spending rose by 3 percent while net investment is 20 percent lower on the year.

The government said it was on the way to meeting its deficit target of 122 billion pounds or 7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this fiscal year, down from 137.1 billion pounds or 9.3 percent of GDP in the year to April 2011.

"Despite the global economic turbulence stemming from the crisis of confidence in the euro zone, today's figures show the government's progress in delivering its deficit reduction plan," said a Treasury spokesman.

However, the budget forecasts have not been updated since March, and are based on the assumption that the economy will grow 1.7 percent in 2011 and 2.5 percent in 2012, compared to economists' recent forecasts of 1.0 percent and 1.3 percent.

In this context, some economists said it was concerning that the fall in the deficit for the fiscal year to date had been driven solely by higher tax revenues rather than reduced public spending -- even if for September alone, spending was stable.

"The recent deterioration in the economic outlook makes it unlikely that tax receipts can continue to strengthen, in which case the stubbornness in spending will come to the fore and the deficit will start to overshoot the Budget forecast," said Barclays Capital economist Blerina Urici.

CHALLENGING OUTLOOK

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility was equivocal about how tax revenues would develop over the next six months in its monthly commentary on the public finance figures.

It said it had expected new taxes on oil and gas firms and higher income tax for top earners to boost receipts in the second half of the fiscal year, but the outlook for receipts was "very dependent on developments in the wider economy."

The OBR will produce new growth and deficit forecasts to coincide with Osborne's autumn statement, when he has pledged to unveil an as-yet ill-defined 'credit easing' plan that aims to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to invest.

Other low-cost measures to boost growth are also likely, to head off mounting calls for Osborne to relent on his debt goals. Growth has been close to zero over the past year, driving up unemployment and hammering confidence, and prompting the Bank of England to inject 75 billion pounds of cash into the economy.

Soaring prices are also proving a challenge for the economy, sapping consumers' income. Inflation hit a three-year high of 5.2 percent last month, a rate which the Bank expects to be a peak -- unfortunate timing for the government, as September is the month used to index state benefits and pensions.

High inflation is driving up the cost of servicing Britain's index-linked government bonds, which account for about a quarter of borrowing.

