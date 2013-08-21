LONDON Britain's public finances posted an unexpected deficit in July as the government struggled to rein in spending, official data showed on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"At first glance, they look slightly disappointing with a small deficit in July instead of a modest seasonal surplus.

"We suspect to see the underlying deficit narrow over the course of this year as economic growth strengthens tax receipts.

"An improving budget deficit is a necessary condition for sustainable economic recovery. There is so much going on in the data it is very difficult to make a proper judgement until figures are scrutinised properly."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"Obviously slightly worse than expected. Revenues were up versus a year ago, but they were not strongly up given the strength of the economy, so you have to wonder why that was. Similarly, a lot of the spending categories were up too ... It clearly tells you the biggest problems appear to be at the moment on the spending side.

"But I think all-in-all, it's only a very small deficit, we're not going to get too carried away about it. At this stage, we are probably on track to meet the Government's forecasts for the year as a whole, but the UK still has a lot of work to do to get its fiscal finances back in order."

ROB WOOD, BERENBERG BANK:

"Not good news that it's the first July deficit for three years, a bit below consensus, so not great figures on the month.

"That being said, the fiscal forecast for this year and next at the least are based on what now looks like pretty weak growth forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility.

"Growth could well come in much higher than those numbers. So not withstanding the disappointing figures today, we should start to see tax receipts improving over the next few quarters and the fiscal position also getting a bit better."

ROSS WALKER, RBS:

"They are slightly disappointing, we'd expected a small surplus.

"This is a key month for tax receipts from onshore and offshore corporations, so at face value a little disappointing. We're obviously seeing some strengthening in activity, but it's not yet showing up in the tax receipts data."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Brenda Goh, Paul Sandle and Marie-Louise Gumuchian)