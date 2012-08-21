LONDON An unexpected deficit in Britain's public finances in July highlighted the risks of any economic stimulus through increased borrowing, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"The government remains committed to the credible plan we have set out to deal with Britain's debts, and today's numbers emphasise how risky it would be to deliberately increase borrowing," a finance ministry spokesman said.

The public sector finances excluding financial sector interventions -- the government's preferred measure -- showed an unexpected deficit of 557 million pounds ($875 million) in July, compared to a 2.8 billion pound surplus in July 2011.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and David Milliken)