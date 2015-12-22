LONDON, The Office for National Statistics released the following data on Tuesday for British public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks.

NOV CHANGE VS APR-NOV CHANGE VS

2015 YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

PSNB EX BANKS 14.2 +10.1 66.9 -8.9 pct

CENTRAL GOVT RECEIPTS 46.3 +1.1 pct 402.4 +3.1 pct

of which:

- Income tax and NI 20.4 +2.3 pct 173.3 +4.4 pct

- Value-added tax 10.9 +0.8 pct 86.1 +4.1 pct

- Corporation tax etc. 1.7 +26.8 pct 29.3 +6.4 pct

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

CURRENT SPENDING 54.7 +1.2 pct 439.3 +0.9 pct

of which:

- Interest 3.3 -20.7 pct 33.1 -2.5 pct

- Net social benefits 18.4 +1.8 pct 137.2 +1.0 pct

- Other spending 33.0 +3.8 pct 269.1 +1.2 pct

LOCAL GOVT BORROWING 2.0 +0.6 pct -1.0 +61.1 pct

CURRENT BUDGET DEFICIT 9.9 +2.1 pct 49.1 -14.0 pct

PUBLIC INVESTMENT 2.9 +35.2 pct 15.0 +16.7 pct

MEMO ITEM -

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

NET CASH REQUIREMENT 7.0 -4.5 pct 49.4 -14.2 pct

- Figures other than CGNCR are on an accrued basis, in billions of pounds unless representing percentage changes. Surpluses on borrowing measures are shown as negative numbers.

