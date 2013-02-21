LONDON The Treasury said public sector accounts data published on Thursday showed an improvement in the country's fiscal situation although the way ahead for the economy remained tough.

"They underline what the governor of the Bank of England said last week: the road ahead will be difficult, but the economy is on the right track," a spokesman for the Treasury said.

He said the budget deficit has been cut by a quarter in two years and over 1 million private sector jobs had been created.

Britain's public finances showed a large surplus in January, helped by funds transferred from the Bank related to its buying of government bonds as well as tax receipts which usually flow into public coffers in the month.

(Writing by William Schomberg)