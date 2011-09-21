LONDON The finance ministry said on Wednesday that its spending plans this year remained on track after official data showed government borrowing rose to a record high in August.

The Office for National Statistics said public sector net borrowing excluding financial interventions rose to 15.934 billion pounds in August from 14.003 billion pounds a year ago, above analysts' forecasts for a reading of 13.2 billion pounds.

Including financial interventions, public sector net borrowing also rose last month to 13.161 billion pounds from 11.852 billion pounds in August 2010, above economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll of 11.25 billion pounds.

"These are challenging times, but despite economic growth being lower than the OBR's forecast earlier this year, tax receipts have continued to grow and spending so far this year has grown at the rate the OBR forecast in the budget," a Treasury spokesman said.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)