LONDON Britain's public sector net borrowing was slightly lower than expected in September after solid growth in tax receipts and flat government spending, the Office

for National Statistics said on Friday.

ECONOMISTS COMMENTS:

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"For all the worries about the economy and the GDP, the public finances numbers are in line with the official, OBR forecasts. There is a lot of nervousness about an overshoot in borrowing this year and the risks are skewed that way but the data are half-way through the financial year and it's in line with projections.

"The bigger risks relate to the next financial year, 2012-2013, partly because the forecasts for growth are for a bigger pick-up but I think this year it's in line with projections. Some of the short-term fears around the UK should abate a little."

KEY POINTS

- Record interest payments for a month of September, due to rising number of gilts in issue

- Highest PSNCR for a month of September since 2009

- The ONS said a lack of data for the state-controlled banks meant the public sector net cash requirement data in recent months was less reliable than the central government net cash requirement series.