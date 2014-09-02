Juan Isidro Fernandez, lawyer of Naghemeh and Brett, parents of seriously ill Ashya King, 5, arrives at the Spanish High Court in Madrid September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Spanish police stand in front of a van that Naghemeh and Brett, parents of seriously ill Ashya King, 5, arrived in, at the Spanish High Court in Madrid September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID A Spanish judge on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of the parents of a seriously ill British boy from a Madrid jail, a court source said.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said earlier it would withdraw the European arrest warrant for Naghemeh and Brett King, parents of five-year-old Ashya King, who has a brain tumour.

They were separated from their son on Saturday, following a two-day cross-border manhunt initiated after they ignored medical advice and removed him from a hospital in Southampton, southern England, and took him to Spain.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus MacSwan)