World War Two forces' sweetheart Vera Lynn has appealed for help in tracing a lost brooch that had been given her by Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery more than 35 years ago.

The brooch was lost during a Remembrance Day service at the Royal Albert Hall in London earlier this month.

The 94-year-old singer, whose wartime classics include "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover," said the brooch was of great sentimental value, the BBC reported.

Lynn said she wore it to every military function, along with her medals. Her family has offered a 150-pound reward for its return and the opportunity to have tea with her.

The brooch is the Africa Star ribbon bar in enamel with the clasp of Montgomery's 8th Army. It was presented to Lynn at the Royal Albert Hall as a gesture of thanks for her support during the war.

"It means an awful lot to me," the BBC reported Lynn as saying.

(Editing by Paul Casciato)