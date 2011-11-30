LONDON The government does not yet know where most of the 30 billion pounds of extra spending cuts announced in the Chancellor's autumn budget statement will come from, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander said on Tuesday.

Of the additional cuts, 1.2 billion are set to come from changes to tax credits, leaving an extra 28.8 billion pounds' worth of savings for the government to find.

"We haven't decided where those cuts will come from," Alexander told BBC Newsnight.

"It doesn't have to be found quickly, that is in 2015-16 and 2016-17. In good time, well before the next election, we will set out precisely what the measures are to deliver those additional savings in the next Parliament," he said.

Chancellor Minister George Osborne delivered his autumn budget statement to parliament on Tuesday. He unveiled much lower growth and higher borrowing forecasts than outlined in March and said the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government's deficit plan was still broadly on track but added that he had lost a one-year cushion factored in to the strategy.