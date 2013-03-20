FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday that he was changing the Bank of England's remit and that the central bank may need to use unconventional monetary policy along with inflation targeting.
Osborne said he had run the plan by current and future Bank of England governors, Mervyn King and Mark Carney, and that they had agreed.
The Bank has taken a flexible approach to its remit to target inflation of 2 percent. Price growth has run above target for most of the of the last five years as the bank sought instead to prop up the economy and avoid the risk of deflation.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.