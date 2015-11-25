LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chancellor George Osborne isn’t quite the budget zealot his Nov. 25 spending cuts suggest. The UK has run bigger deficits relative to GDP than France during his tenure. He has also executed tax and spending U-turns when required. It helps that gilt investors buy the hype.

CONTEXT NEWS

- British finance minister George Osborne stuck with his budget surplus target for the end of the decade, telling parliament on Nov. 25 that he was aiming for a surplus of 10.1 billion pounds by the 2019/20 financial year.

- Reuters: UK's Osborne sticks to budget target, scraps cuts to tax credits

