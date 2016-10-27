Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
LONDON Chancellor Philip Hammond should encourage businesses to invest and spend more on infrastructure when he delivers his first budget statement since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, an employers group said.
The Confederation of British Industry urged Hammond to boost public investment to 2 percent of economic output, or an increase of around 6 billion pounds a year, when he delivers his Autumn Statement on Nov. 23.
"Amid economic uncertainty, it's important that the government does what it can to incentivise businesses to invest today, rather than postpone until tomorrow," CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn said.
Businesses should be allowed to exempt new plant and machinery investments from their business rates bills as a way to offset the expected drag from Brexit on investment and the likely hit to productivity, the CBI said.
It also asked Hammond to ensure fast delivery of 425 billion pounds' worth of planned infrastructure investments.
"With interest rates at rock bottom, now is the time for the UK to put serious effort into improving our creaking infrastructure," Fairbairn said.
Hammond has signalled he might announce modest infrastructure investments to help the economy cope with the Brexit-related uncertainty, but he has also stressed that his room for manoeuvre is limited by Britain's weak public finances.
As part of its Autumn Statement wish-list, the CBI asked Hammond to double funding for national innovation agency Innovate UK and increase tax credits for research and development by 50 percent.
The CBI represents 190,000 businesses across Britain.
On Tuesday it greeted government's approval of a new runway at Heathrow Airport as "an enormous relief to firms in every corner of the country".
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.
LONDON Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.