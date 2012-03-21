The government unveils its latest annual budget on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the Conservative-led coalition since it took power nearly two years ago.

May 11, 2010 - Third-placed Liberal Democrats agree to join the Conservatives in Britain's first coalition government since World War Two, bringing an end to 13 years of Labour rule.

May 24 - Chancellor George Osborne and Lib Dem Treasury minister David Laws unveil 6.2 billion pounds of spending cuts for 2010/11, soothing investor worries over a record budget deficit, but fanning fears that a recovery could stall.

May 29 - Laws resigns in an expenses scandal over rent. Fellow Lib Dem Danny Alexander replaces him.

June 16 - Osborne says the coalition will give the Bank of England overall responsibility for financial regulation.

June 22 - Coalition produces the harshest budget in a generation, slashing spending, raising value-added tax and slapping a levy on banks to cut a record deficit.

October 20 - In a spending review, Britain announces a cost-cutting drive which will total 80 billion pounds and raise the retirement age.

November 10 - Thousands of students protest in London against government plans to raise the cap on university tuition fees almost threefold to 9,000 pounds a year.

December 9 - Protesters attack government buildings and damage a car carrying Prince Charles in more protests after parliament votes to raise fees paid by university students. Less than half the 57 Liberal Democrat lawmakers voted in favour of the rise.

December 21 - Lib Dem Business Secretary Vince Cable is caught on tape saying he is declaring war on Rupert Murdoch, who is seeking approval for a merger deal. Cameron strips Cable of his media sector brief, but keeps him in the cabinet.

January 21, 2011 - Cameron's media chief Andy Coulson resigns over allegations of phone hacking at the newspaper he used to edit, raising questions over the prime minister's judgement in hiring him.

January 25 - Official data shows the British economy contracted in the final three months of 2010, shocking markets and fuelling criticism of the coalition's austerity plan.

March 18 - Cameron says he will send jets to enforce a U.N. no-fly zone over Libya as rebels try to topple Muammar Gaddafi.

March 26 - More than a quarter of a million march against government cuts in a union-organised protest marred by small pockets of violence and attacks on banks and luxury stores.

May 5 - Britons reject a Lib Dem-sponsored referendum on changing the electoral system to "alternative vote" from first-past-the-post. The party takes a beating in local elections.

August - Riots and looting break out in the poor London district of Tottenham and extend across England following a protest over a fatal shooting by police on August 4.

-- The violence spreads over the next days through London, Birmingham, and other English cities. The riots, in which five people were killed, badly damage Britain's reputation for stability months before London hosts the 2012 Olympics. More than 4,000 are arrested in connection with the riots.

-- Cameron rules out easing the spending cuts which some critics on the left say have fuelled tensions in the cities.

October 14 - Cameron appoints Conservative Philip Hammond as new defence secretary, after the resignation of Liam Fox.

October 24 - Parliament rejects a call for a national referendum on European Union membership, despite a large-scale rebellion against Cameron by lawmakers who want to opt out.

-- Cameron had ordered his party to vote against the motion.

November 29 - Chancellor George Osborne presents his autumn statement which shows his deficit plans are under strain and pointing to a much slower recovery.

December 9 - Cameron sets the country on a separate orbit from the 26 other members of the EU when he refuses to sign a treaty on measures to help resolve the eurozone debt crisis. Cameron withholds his support after failing to win protection for Britain's important financial services sector.

-- Nick Clegg, his deputy, says the EU summit is a "bitter disappointment" and "bad for Britain" but denies that the coalition might collapse.

January 10, 2012 - The British government sets out conditions under which Scotland would be allowed to hold a referendum on breaking away from Britain, a move it strongly opposes.

February 3, - Energy Secretary Chris Huhne, a Liberal Democrat, resigns after learning he is to face criminal charges for allegedly lying to police.

March 2 - Steve Hilton, Cameron's director of strategy, is to take a year out of politics.

March 21 - George Osborne unveils a new budget.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)