LONDON The British government will release a half-yearly budget update and new fiscal forecasts on Dec. 3, Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday.

The government gives the update in November or December each year, while the annual budget is usually announced in March.

The so-called Autumn Statement includes fiscal forecasts produced by the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.

With Britain due to hold a national election in May 2015, this year's Autumn Statement provides Osborne with a chance to announce measures that could boost the standing of his Conservative Party.

