Demonstrators protest outside the Houses of parliament in central London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The key points of the budget announced by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne are shown on television screens in an electrical store in Edinburgh, Scotland March 21, 2012. The British economy looks set to avoid a renewed recession and the recovery will pick up speed next year, finance minister George Osborne said in his budget statement on Wednesday. REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne walks away after posing with his budget case for the cameras outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A video grab image shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne (standing), delivering the annual budget to the House of Commons in central London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, holds his budget case for the cameras as he stands with members of his Treasury team outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Government remains on track to meet its goal to erase the country's huge budget deficit over the next five years, Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday.

"We are on course to achieve that mandate, and have eliminated the structural current deficit by 2016-17," Osborne told parliament in his annual budget statement.

The government's Office for Budget Responsibility forecast predicted that net borrowing would fall from 126 billion pounds in 2011/2012 to 21 billion in 2016/2017, he said.

The OBR's new forecast is slightly more optimistic than in November, when the chancellor was forced to extend his austerity drive beyond the 2015 elections.

Overall Britain's public sector debt as share of gross domestic product (GDP) will peak at 76.3 percent in 2014/15 before falling, fulfilling the second part of the fiscal target.

The budget deficit, however, hit a record for the month in February as income tax receipts dived and spending climbed.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)