LONDON Britain has lowered its estimates for net debt levels in the next few years, Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday, citing official forecasts.

Public sector net debt will reach 74.5 percent of gross domestic product in the 2013/14 fiscal year, 77.3 percent in 2014/15, 78.7 percent in 2015/16 before falling to 78.3 percent in 2016/17.

In December, the OBR predicted public sector net debt would be 75.5 percent in 2013/14, 78.3 percent in 2014-15 and 80.0 percent in 2015/16 before dipping to 79.9 percent in 2016-17.

