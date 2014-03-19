LONDON Britain announced a further cut to government borrowing projections for the coming years on Wednesday, helped by a recovering economy.

In his annual budget statement, Chancellor George Osborne said the Office for Budget Responsibility - Britain's budget watchdog - predicted the budget deficit for the 2013/14 fiscal year would be 6.6 percent of gross domestic product, compared with 6.8 percent of GDP forecast in December.

That is now expected to fall to 5.5 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year compared with December's projection of 5.6 percent.

In cash terms, the government's preferred measure of borrowing - which excludes distortions from the transfer of Royal Mail pensions and the Bank of England's bond purchases - will amount to 108 billion pounds in the 2013/14 fiscal year, compared with 111.2 billion pounds in December's forecast.

Public sector net borrowing will then fall to 95 billion pounds in the fiscal year 2014/15, compared with 96.0 billion pounds forecast in December, and then 75 billion pounds the year after.

Osborne also said his key target for a surplus on the cyclically adjusted current budget would be met no faster than previously forecast - or 2017/18 as presented in December's budget update.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)