LONDON The UK Debt Management Office said on Wednesday it would keep its gilt issuance plans unchanged for this year but will sell more treasury bills than previously planned, pushing gilt futures to the day's lows.

Speaking after Chancellor George Osborne's autumn budget statement on Wednesday, the DMO said it would keep 2015/16 gilt sales at a previously announced 127.4 billion pounds but would increase the forecast level of short-dated treasury bills to 66.0 billion pounds, from 61.5 billion pounds previously.

Gilt futures hit new session-lows after the announcement. They fell to 118.08, down 21 ticks on the day.

