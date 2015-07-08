LONDON The UK Debt Management Office reduced its plans for bond issuance this year by less than most dealers had expected after chancellor George Osborne's budget on Wednesday, pushing gilt futures to a day's low.

The DMO said it would reduce 2015/16 gilt sales by 3.5 billion pounds to 127.4 billion pounds, a far smaller decrease than the average 9 billion-pound reduction forecast by primary dealers polled by Reuters.

Much more of the reduction in government financing needs will be achieved by a 10.5 billion-pound decrease in net sales of short-dated Treasury bills.

September gilt futures FLGU5 extended losses by more than 40 ticks after the announcement to hit a session low of 116.86 at 1253 GMT. The yield spread 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR offer over German Bunds EU10YT=RR widened by more than 2 basis points to 122 basis points.

