LONDON Chancellor George Osborne delivered Britain's half-yearly budget update on Thursday. Here are the main points of his announcement:

RUNNING A SURPLUS

Osborne said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) now expected Britain to be running a budget surplus by 2018-19.

From an underlying deficit of 11 percent in 2010, the OBR expects it to fall to 6.8 percent this year, to 5.6 percent next year, then 4.4 percent, 2.7 percent and in 2017-18, to 1.2 percent.

GROWTH AND UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS

Osborne said the OBR had more than doubled its economic growth forecasts for this year, with predictions going from the 0.6 percent stated in March, to 1.4 percent now. Growth in 2014 is expected to reach 2.4 percent.

The OBR expects the total number of jobs to rise by 400,000 this year, having previously forecast no growth in job numbers.

TAX CHANGES TO PROPERTY

Osborne said from April 2015, Britain would impose capital gains tax on foreign investors who sell homes that are not their primary residence. Britons pay capital gains tax - typically at 28 percent - on any profit from selling property that is not considered their primary residence.

About 70 percent of newly built properties across central London are bought by foreign investors, according to Savills, while 30 percent of luxury London homes worth 1 million pounds or more were bought by non-UK residents in the year to June, consultancy Knight Frank said.

BUSINESS RATES

Osborne said he would cap the increase in the rates businesses have to pay for all premises, keeping them at 2 percent from next April instead of the 3.2 percent hike that companies had been expecting.

The government will also allow businesses to pay rates in 12 monthly instalments.

FUEL DUTY

Osborne announced that next year's fuel duty rise would be cancelled. "Instead of petrol taxes going up by 2 pence a litre, they will stay frozen," he said.

JOB TAXES FOR THE YOUNG

Osborne announced that in a bid to get more young people into work, he would scrap the national insurance contributions employers have to make when hiring people under the age of 21.

Osborne said this would remove NI contributions on a million and a half jobs for young people.

TAX EVASION

Osborne said he would also put in place a package of measures that would tackle tax avoidance and tax evasion. He said the new programme would raise over 9 billion pounds over the next five years.

PENSION AGES

The government is increasing the state pension age to 68 in the mid-2030s and to 69 in the late-2040s, due to rises in the life expectancy figures. The changes will save around 500 billion pounds for taxpayers, Osborne said.

BANK LEVY

A levy on banks introduced after the financial crisis will rise to 0.156 percent and will have a broader base.

