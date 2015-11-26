LONDON Chancellor George Osborne delivered a half-yearly budget update on Wednesday, slightly raising his budget surplus target for the end of the decade while scrapping a controversial plan to make big savings in one part of the welfare budget.

Here are some of the main announcements from his speech.

GROWTH

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) maintains its forecast of 2.4 percent GDP growth this year, raises it to 2.4 percent in 2016 and 2.5 percent in 2017, up from 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively in its previous forecasts in July.

The forecast of 2.4 percent growth in 2018 is maintained, while the forecast for 2019 dips to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent previously.

DEBT

Debt is forecast to be 82.5 percent of GDP this year, 81.7 percent next year, 79.9 percent in 2017-18, then down again to 77.3 percent in 2018-19 and 74.3 percent in 2019-20, reaching 71.3 percent in 2020-21. The forecasts are all lower than the ones given in July, when the budget was unveiled.

DEFICIT/SURPLUS

The deficit is forecast at 3.9 percent of GDP this year. Next year it is forecast to fall to 2.5 percent. Then the deficit is down again to 1.2 percent in 2017-18, down to 0.2 percent the year after that, before moving into a surplus of 0.5 percent in 2019-20, rising to 0.6 percent the following year.

CHANGE OF PLAN ON TAX CREDITS

Osborne announced that he was dropping a plan to make big savings by cutting tax credits for low-earning households, an idea that provoked a rare rebellion in the House of Lords, the upper house of parliament.

Osborne said that due to the improvement in public finances, there was no need to cut the tax credits, which were being phased out as part of a shift towards a new system of welfare payments known as universal credit.

DEPARTMENTAL SPENDING CUTS

Britain will make 12 billion pounds ($18.1 billion) of savings annually from government departments' day-to-day spending by the end of the decade as it seeks to return to a budget surplus.

Osborne said the cuts would be less steep than over the last five years, which saw funding for many government departments fall sharply. They were also less steep than Osborne had flagged earlier this year.

APPRENTICESHIP LEVY

Osborne set a new apprenticeship levy at 0.5 percent of an employer's paybill, excluding businesses with paybills of less than 3 million pounds which will be exempt.

He said employers would receive a 15,000-pound allowance to offset against the levy, which would raise 3 billion pounds a year and fund 3 million apprenticeships.

HOUSING

Osborne said he was introducing new rates of Stamp Duty that would be 3 percent higher on purchases of buy-to-let properties or second homes, to prevent families who want to buy a home to live in from being squeezed out of the market.

A shortage of housing and unaffordable property prices in the wealthiest parts of the country are key voter concerns.

Osborne also said he would introduce a new scheme for London whereby residents with a deposit worth 5 percent of a newly built home would be able to get an interest-free loan worth up to 40 percent of the home to help them buy it.

NO CUTS TO POLICE BUDGET

With the public still in shock after the attacks in Paris on Nov. 13, Osborne said Britain's police forces would be spared from the spending cuts that will hit several government departments.

There had been warnings from police representatives and security experts that further cuts to police budgets in addition to those already imposed by Osborne under the last government would jeopardise the forces' ability to respond to Paris-style attacks.

SMALL BUSINESS RATE RELIEF

Osborne extended the rate relief scheme for small businesses by another year, which he said would help 600,000 small companies.

ENERGY-INTENSIVE INDUSTRIES EXEMPT FROM GREEN TARIFFS

Osborne said energy-intensive industries such as steel and chemicals would be permanently exempt from environmental tariffs designed to support renewable energy projects.

Steelmakers in particular have been hit by heavy energy costs that make it harder for them to compete internationally, contributing to thousands of job cuts in the sector in recent weeks.

(Compiled by Estelle Shirbon and Sarah Young)