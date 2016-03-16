Chancellor George Osborne's annual budget handed some tax incentives to voters and small businesses ahead of an in-out June referendum on European Union membership, but he warned of slower economic growth.

Here are some of the main announcements from his speech:

GROWTH

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) cut its forecast for economic growth to 2 percent this year, 2.2 percent in 2017 and 2.1 percent in 2018. Those were revised down sharply from 2.4 percent, 2.5 percent and 2.4 percent.

DEBT

Public debt forecasts were raised across the board with net debt seen rising slightly in the current financial year to 83.7 percent of GDP, busting one of Osborne's self-imposed rules.

Debt is forecast to fall to 82.6 percent of GDP in 2016/2017, 81.3 percent the next year and 79.9 percent in 2018. Those were raised from 81.7 percent, 79.9 percent and 77.3 percent.

DEFICIT/SURPLUS

The budget deficit is expected to be equivalent to 2.9 percent of GDP in the financial year ending March 2017, 1.9 percent of GDP in the year ending March 2018 and 1.0 percent of GDP in the year ending March 2019, before reaching a surplus of 0.5 percent of GDP in the year to March 2020.

Those numbers are revised up from 2.5 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.2 percent of GDP respectively, reaching the 0.5 percent of GDP surplus at the same date as forecast last November.

INCOME TAX

Britain will allow workers to keep more of their earnings before they start to pay income tax, raising the personal tax allowance to 11,500 pounds in April 2017 from 11,000 pounds in April this year.

Osborne also raised the earnings threshold at which people pay the higher rate of income tax from 42,385 pounds to 43,000 in April this year and to 45,000 in April 2017.

CAPITAL GAINS TAX

Capital gains tax will be cut from April although the cuts will not apply to the sale of residential properties if they are not the main homes of the sellers.

SMALL BUSINESSES, CORPORATE TAX

Osborne announced a cut in corporation tax to 17 percent from 20 percent by April 2020, going beyond a previously announced cut to 18 percent.

He also raised the threshold at which small businesses pay rates so that 600,000 small businesses would pay no business rates at all.

The government will introduce new rules to prevent large companies and multinationals from avoiding tax by using excessive interest rate payments and other measures.

SUGAR TAX

A new sugar tax will be levied on drinks with a total sugar content above 5 grams per 100 ml, with a higher band for more sugary drinks. The OBR said the figures implied a levy of 18 pence per litre, or 24 pence for those in the higher band. Osborne said the measure would raise about 500 million pounds annually.

SAVINGS PLANS

The tax-free savings allowance in Individual Savings Accounts (ISA) will be raised to 20,000 pounds ($28,138) a year from April 2017, from around 15,000 pounds now.

A new "Lifetime ISA" will be introduced for those aged under 40, in which individuals could save 4,000 pounds a year. This will then be topped up by a 25 percent contribution from the government.

OIL AND GAS

A supplementary tax charge on oil companies will be cut to 10 from 20 percent, and a 35 percent petroleum revenue tax on older oil and gas fields will be scrapped, Osborne said.

The tax changes, backdated and effective from Jan. 1 this year, will save the industry around 1 billion pounds in the five financial years from 2016/2017 to 2020/2021.

BANK TAX REFORMS

Banks' ability to use pre-2015 losses to offset profits when calculating their corporation tax will be further restricted, in a move that could generate just over 2 billion pounds in tax revenues by 2021, Osborne announced.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by William Schomberg)