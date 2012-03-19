LONDON British government borrowing next year is likely to fall below 100 billion pounds for the first time since 2008/9, and the growth outlook for 2012 could be nudged higher in Wednesday's budget after a better-than-expected start to the year.

Economists expect the budget, underpinned by forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, will reveal a broadly unchanged fiscal and economic picture, leaving Chancellor George Osborne with little room for giveaways.

Osborne, attempting to slash a large budget deficit within just a few years, has said the budget will be fiscally neutral, choosing to bank any improvement in the books to reassure markets and protect Britain's triple-A credit rating.

The government's recent decision to take on the state-owned Royal Mail pension scheme will have a significantly beneficial impact on borrowing in 2012/13 - but that improvement will not follow through to forthcoming years, meaning the budget deficit could run higher again in 2013/14.

The April 1 transfer of the Royal Mail pension will result in an asset boost to the deficit of 28 billion pounds in 2012/13, and will also probably lower gilt issuance for that year.

City analysts believe the OBR's underlying 2012/13 public sector net borrowing estimate could hold in line with November's forecast for 120 billion pounds, given little change in the economic outlook.

Factoring in the Royal Mail transfer could therefore bring the borrowing forecast down to around 92 billion pounds in 2012/13 - the first time the budget deficit has dropped below 100 billion pounds since the global financial crisis of 2008/9.

There has been speculation borrowing for 2011/12 could come in well below the OBR's November forecast of 127 billion pounds, but a flurry of last-minute departmental spending and lower self-assessment tax receipts are likely to leave it somewhere around the 125 billion pound mark.

"Providing the budget is roughly neutral in fiscal terms, the OBR will probably not change their fiscal forecasts substantially, excluding the effects of the pension fund transfer," said Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi.

SLOW RECOVERY

On the growth front, the economy has stabilised from a contraction in the final quarter of last year, and economists believe it got off to a healthier start in the first three months of this year.

The OBR's forecasts are likely to reflect that, showing growth of perhaps as much as 0.3 percent in the first quarter, but Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations - with the associated public holiday - could dampen activity and even result in stagnation in the second quarter.

The latter part of the year is expected to see growth in line with the OBR's forecast in November, signalling a slow but steady recovery from the financial crisis.

The overall forecast for the year is likely to come in broadly in line with November's estimate of 0.7 percent but could be revised slightly higher to around 0.8 percent to reflect a better start to the year than had been expected.

The OBR's forecasts will therefore show Britain will avoid a return to technical recession, defined as a contraction in the economy for two or more quarters in a row.

"We think that Osborne has little scope for significant giveaways, with the government debt ratio already at the margin of triple-A acceptability under existing plans. We expect the OBR's forecasts to be little changed on November," Barclays economists said in a research note on Monday.

