LONDON Britain plans to sell 133.4 billion pounds ($195.6 billion) of government bonds in the 2015/16 financial year, less than forecast by primary dealers, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.

Strategists had expected a larger issuance of 147 billion pounds, compared with 125.9 billion pounds in the current financial year.

The DMO said it planned to sell 105.2 billion pounds of the gilts via auction, with the remainder coming through syndication and mini-tenders.

Some 28 percent of gilts sold will be in the form of long-dated bonds -- right at the top of the range of forecasts from strategists polled by Reuters over the last week.

A further 7.0 billion pounds would be raised by net Treasury bill sales.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)