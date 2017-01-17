Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON Britain's official budget watchdog said rising healthcare costs could make it harder for Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to achieve his goal of balancing the government's budget in the next parliament starting in 2020.
Rising healthcare costs also look set to put the public finances on an "unsustainable" path in the longer term without tax increases or more cuts in public spending, the Office for Budget Responsibility said in a report on fiscal sustainability.
"The fiscal challenge from rising health care costs – assuming that future governments spend more to accommodate them – is substantial over the longer term, but they would also make the current Chancellor's nearer-term goal of balancing the budget in the next parliament harder to achieve," the OBR said in a statement.
The OBR's new projections suggested that rather than moving into surplus, Britain's budget deficit would rise from 0.7 percent of economic output in the 2021/22 financial year to 1.8 percent by the end of the next parliament in 2025/26.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.