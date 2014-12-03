LONDON Chancellor George Osborne presented his half-yearly budget statement to parliament on Wednesday. Following are highlights from his speech:

STAMP DUTY

"It’s time we fundamentally changed this badly-designed tax on aspiration. So I am today abolishing the residential slab system altogether. In future each rate will only apply to the part of the property price that falls within that band – like income tax.

"Here are the new marginal rates. You will pay no tax on the first 125,000 pounds paid. Then 2 percent on the portion up to 250,000 pounds. Then 5 percent up to 925,000 pounds. Then 10 percent up to 1.5 million pounds. Then 12 percent on everything over that.

"As a result stamp duty will be cut for the 98% of home buyers who pay it."

TAX ON MULTINATIONAL FIRMS AND BANKS

"I am introducing a 25 percent tax on profits generated by multi-nationals from economic activity here in the UK which they then artificially shift out of the country."

"Under the rules we inherited banks can offset all their losses from the financial crisis against tax on profits for years to come. Some banks wouldn’t be paying tax for 15 or 20 years. That’s totally unacceptable.

"The banks got public support in the crisis and they should now support the public in the recovery. I am today limiting the amount of profit in established banks that can be offset by losses carried forward to 50 percent and delaying relief on bad debts.

"Together that means banks will contribute almost 4 billion pounds more in tax over the next five years."

PERSONAL TAX LEVELS

"I want to preserve the non-dom status that makes our country attractive, but I want them to pay a fair contribution while having certainty about their future arrangements.

"In the next Parliament the 30,000 pound annual charge will remain unchanged; those who have been here for 12 of the last 14 years will see their payment rise to 60,000 pounds; and I am introducing a new 90,000 pound charge for those resident in this country for 17 of the past 20 years."

"Next year, the tax-free Personal Allowance, which was set to rise to £10,500, will rise instead to £10,600."

BUSINESS RATES AND OIL TAXES

"We will double Small Business Rate Relief for yet another year."

"There is record investment this year in the North Sea, but the lower oil price clearly presents a challenge to this vital industry ... But I can tell the House today that we will go ahead with an immediate reduction in the rate of the Supplementary Charge from 32 percent to 30 percent."

AIR DUTY FOR CHILDREN

"From the 1st May next year, Air Passenger Duty for children under 12 will be abolished. And I’ll go further. From the following year, we’ll get rid of APD for children under 16 altogether."

NORTHERN IRELAND

"We recognise the strongly held arguments for devolving corporation tax setting powers to Northern Ireland. The Treasury believes it can be implemented provided the Northern Ireland Executive can show that it is able to manage the financial implications. The current talks will see if that’s the case. And if it is, the Government will introduce legislation in this Parliament."

DEFICIT FORECASTS

"The OBR have significantly revised down their forecast for inflation – it is expected to be down to 1.5 percent this year, 1.2 percent next year and 1.7 percent the year after, before it returns to target.

"The deficit is falling this year and every year. And not only that, but in the final 4 years of the forecast, borrowing is actually lower than predicted in the Budget."

"The deficit no longer down by a third – but now cut in half. It’s still too high – but with our plan it falls again to 4 percent next year, then 2.1 percent, then 0.7 percent before we move into surpluses of 0.2 percent and 1 percent of GDP."

BORROWING FIGURES

"Today’s forecast shows borrowing falling from 97.5 billion pounds last year, to 91.3 billion pounds this year, then 75.9 billion pounds next year, then 40.9 billion pounds, 14.5 billion pounds, and then a surplus of 4 billion pounds in 2018-19."

DEBT MANDATE

"We continue to meet the debt mandate a year late and the fiscal mandate two years early. On the new basis it is 80.4 percent this year. Next year it peaks at 81.1 percent - half a percent lower than previously forecast at the Budget.

"And it is then lower in every subsequent year, at: 80.7 percent in 2016-17, 78.8 percent the year after, then 76.2 percent, before reaching 72.8 percent in 2019-20."

THE GLOBAL ECONOMY

"Let’s turn to the future. The warning lights are flashing over the global economy. Japan is in recession, the Eurozone is stagnating, and the geopolitical risks are rising."

GROWTH FORECASTS

"Growth in the UK next year is forecast a little higher at 2.4 percent, with quarterly growth moderating as it returns to trend. Then 2.2 percent in 2016, 2.4 percent the year after, then 2.3 percent in 2018 and 2019."

PUBLIC SPENDING

"I do not hide from the House that in the coming years there are going to have to be very substantial savings in public spending."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)