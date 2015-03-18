LONDON British Chancellor George Osborne delivered his annual budget statement to parliament on Wednesday, the last before a May 7 election.

Following are highlights from his speech:

GREECE

"So at this Budget, the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) have once again revised down the growth of the world economy, revised down the growth of world trade and revised down the prospects for the Eurozone.

"And they warn us that the current stand-off with Greece could be very damaging to the British economy. I agree with that assessment.

"A disorderly Greek exit from the euro remains the greatest threat to Europe’s economic stability. It would be a serious mistake to underestimate its impact on the UK, and we urge our Eurozone colleagues to resolve the growing crisis."

ECONOMIC FORECASTS

"The OBR haven’t revised down Britain’s economic forecasts – they have revised them up. A year ago, they forecast growth in 2015 at 2.3 percent. In the Autumn Statement that was revised up to 2.4 percent.

"Today, I can confirm GDP growth this year is forecast to be higher still, at 2.5 percent. It is also revised up next year, to 2.3 percent. That is where it remains for the following two years, before reaching 2.4 percent in 2019."

UNEMPLOYMENT

"Unemployment today has fallen by another 100,000. And compared to the Autumn Statement, the OBR now expect unemployment this year to be even lower.

"It is set to fall to 5.3 percent - down almost a whole 3 percentage points from the rate we inherited from the last government."

LIVING STANDARDS

"I can confirm, on the latest OBR data today, living standards will be higher in 2015 than in 2010."

INFLATION

"The OBR today revise down their forecast for inflation this year to just 0.2 percent, and revise it down for the following three years. It is driven by falling world oil and food prices. Not by the kind of stagnation we have seen on the continent.

"I am today confirming that the remit for the Monetary Policy Committee for the coming year remains the 2 percent symmetric CPI inflation target.

BANK STAKES

"We have already sold the branches of Northern Rock; and raised 9 billion pounds from Lloyds shares. Now we go further. Today I can announce that we are launching a sale of 13 billion pounds of the mortgage assets we still hold from the bailouts of Northern Rock and of Bradford and Bingley.

"We will sell at least a further 9 billion pounds of Lloyds shares in the coming year."

DEBT TARGET

"The original debt target I set out in my first Budget has been met. We will end this Parliament with Britain’s national debt share falling.

"So the OBR report today that debt as a share of GDP falls from 80.4 percent in 2014-15; to 80.2 percent in the year 2015-16. And it keeps falling to 79.8 percent in 2016-17; then down to 77.8 percent the following year, to 74.8 percent in 2018-19 before it reaches 71.6 percent in 2019-20."

DEBT AS SHARE OF GDP

STRUCTURAL DEFICIT

"Today, the OBR confirm that it [the structural deficit] now stands at less than half of the deficit we inherited. But at 5 percent this year, it’s still far too high – and it must come down. With our plan it does. The deficit falls to 4 percent in 2015-16; then down to 2 percent the following year; and down again to 0.6 percent the year after that."

SURPLUS

"This year borrowing is set to fall to 90.2 billion pounds; a billion lower than expected at the Autumn Statement. It falls again in 2015-16 to 75.3 billion pounds; then 39.4 billion pounds the year after that, before falling to 12.8 billion pounds– in total that’s 5 billion pounds less borrowing than we forecast just three months ago.

"In 2018-19, we reach an overall surplus of 5.2 billion pounds – a 1 billion pounds improvement compared to December. In 2019-20 we are forecast to run a surplus of 7 billion pounds."

"In 2018-19, Britain will have a budget surplus of 0.2 percent; followed by a forecast surplus of 0.3 percent in 2019-20."

FURTHER SAVINGS

"In order to deliver that falling debt share we need to achieve the 30 billion pounds further savings that are necessary by 2017-18. I am clear exactly how that 30 billion pounds can be achieved. 13 billion pounds from government departments. 12 billion pounds from welfare savings. 5 billion pounds from tax avoidance, evasion and aggressive tax planning."

BANK LEVY

"I am today raising the rate of the bank levy to 0.21 per cent. This will raise an additional 900 million pounds a year."

"We will also stop banks from deducting from corporation tax the compensation they make to customers for products they have been mis-sold, like PPI. Taken together these new banking taxes will raise £5.3 billion across the forecast."

