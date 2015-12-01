Oil prices dip as oversupply concerns linger
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Friday as ongoing concerns about oversupply outweighed an OPEC-led production cut and strong refinery activity.
LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday that he would deliver his annual budget statement for the 2016/17 financial year on Wednesday, March 16.
The budget includes economic and fiscal forecasts and tax changes for the coming year.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
SEOUL South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations on the back of robust demand for memory chips.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.