A sign is seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in central London October 28, 2014.

LONDON Britain will raise at least 9 billion pounds ($13 billion) selling shares in Lloyds Banking Group in the coming year as it looks to recover 66 billion pounds of taxpayers' money spent bailing out banks in the financial crisis.

The government also said it would sell 13 billion pounds worth of home loans held by bailed out Northern Rock and Bradford and Bingley.

Britain spent 20.5 billion pounds rescuing Lloyds during the crisis of 2007-9, leaving it with a 41 percent shareholding. Another 45 billion pounds was spent bailing out Royal Bank of Scotland.

"Five years ago they (Labour) were bailing out the banks, now we're selling more bank shares," Finance Minister George Osborne said in his last budget before a national election in May.

As part of further measures aimed at making banks play their part in Britain's economic recovery, Osborne said he was increasing the rate of a bank levy to 0.21 percent of a lender's assets from 0.16 percent.

The measure, the eighth increase since the levy was introduced in 2011, will raise an additional 900 million pounds a year.

"The banks got support going into the crisis, now they must support the whole country as we recover from the crisis. I believe they can make a bigger contribution to the repair of our public finances," he said.

The government has so far raised 8.5 billion pounds selling Lloyds shares, cutting its stake to under 23 percent. It said any further sales will be subject to market conditions and getting value for taxpayers.

Shares in Lloyds are currently trading at 79.15 pence, comfortably above the government's 73.6 pence buy-in price.

The planned sales would take the government's stake in Lloyds to about 7 percent, based on current share prices.

Osborne did not say how the latest sales will be structured.

UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which manages the government's stakes in bailed-out banks, raised 7.4 billion pounds through two sales to financial institutions in September 2013 and March 2014.

It has adopted a different approach since, appointing investment bank Morgan Stanley to sell shares in the open market through a "pre-arranged trading plan".

The government said the bank levy increase and stopping banks from deducting corporation tax from loan insurance and other compensation payments would bring in 5.3 billion pounds over the next five years.

The bank levy should bring in 3.6 billion pounds in 2015/16, up from 2.8 billion in 2014/15 and its previous target of 2.9 billion a year. The government forecasts the bank levy will stabilise at 3.7 billion pounds a year. The tax deduction will cost banks 150-260 million pounds a year, it estimated. ($1 = 0.6833 pounds)

