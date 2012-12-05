LONDON Chancellor George Osborne presented his half-yearly budget statement to parliament on Wednesday. Following are key measures announced in the statement:

CORPORATION TAX

Britain will cut the rate of corporation tax by a further 1 percentage point to 21 percent from April 2014. A finance ministry source later said the government aims to reduce the tax to 20 percent, but gave no timeline.

BANK LEVY

To counteract the benefit to Britain's under-fire banks of lower corporation tax, Osborne said he would increase the bank levy - a supplement paid by financial institutions - to 0.130 percent next year.

INCOME TAX THRESHOLD

The government will raise the higher rate threshold for income tax by 1 percent in the tax years 2014-15 and 2015-16.

PENSION RELIEF

Osborne said he would cut the amount workers can pay tax-free into their pension to 40,000 pounds ($64,400) per year, from 50,000 pounds.

The British government slashed pension relief in April 2011, when it cut the amount payable tax-free into pensions to 50,000 pounds, from 255,000 pounds.

SHALE GAS

Osborne confirmed the government was holding public consultations on tax breaks for shale gas exploration, an energy source opposed by many environmentalists.

He also announced the creation of a government office for shale gas to simplify regulation of the unconventional gas sector.

FUEL DUTY

The government scrapped a planned 3 pence per litre rise in fuel tax scheduled for next year.

Britons have suffered the biggest drop in disposable incomes for more than 30 years as soaring food and fuel prices and higher taxes have eaten away at pay packets that have risen little or not at all.

BENEFITS

The Chancellor said the majority of employment benefits would go up by 1 percent for the next three years.

Britain's welfare budget is estimated at 207 billion pounds ($335.2 billion) in 2012/13 - almost a third of total spending.

EXPORTS

The government will launch a 1.5-billion-pound export finance facility to support British exports.

Nearly half of British exports go to the euro zone, pinned in recession by its debt crisis.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice)