LONDON Chancellor George Osborne has no room for giveaways in his March 21 budget, and any tax relief will have to be financed by spending cuts or tax hikes elsewhere.

Ministers in the Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties have been lobbying hard for measures that will appeal to their core voters, but with Britain facing a greater than 50 percent chance of losing its prized triple-A rating, concessions are likely to be thin on the ground.

Following is a selection of measures discussed ahead of Osborne's annual budget statement to parliament.

50 PENCE TAX RATE

Osborne has been facing growing calls from within the Conservative party to ditch the 50 pence tax on people earning more than 150,000 pounds a year.

The Treasury is expected to publish a study into the tax, which is seen showing it generates much less in revenue than the 2.6 billion pounds initially assumed.

Media reported on Friday that the Treasury was looking into reducing the top tax rate to 45 or 40 pence.

The 50 pence rate was introduced by the previous Labour government in 2010. Osborne opted to keep it as abolishing it would have been a politically risky move, but he has always viewed it as a temporary measure.

TYCOON AND MANSION TAX

Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg has proposed levying a flat-rate tax of probably around 20 percent on the super-rich, a so-called "Tycoon Tax" to target those who pay little tax on their earnings thanks to complex avoidance schemes.

The Liberal Democrat have long wanted to impose a "Mansion Tax" on properties worth over 2 million pounds.

CHILD BENEFIT

There are also growing calls for Osborne to abandon or soften plans to withdraw child benefit payments to families with one higher-rate taxpayer, amid concerns that families with only one breadwinner could be particularly hard hit.

Families with children currently receive 20.32 pounds per week for the first child and 13.40 pounds for each subsequent child.

The benefit is not means-tested, and suggestions for softening the blow to less well-off families include halving the benefit to wealthier households rather than withdrawing it altogether.

CORPORATION TAX

The government has pledged to cut corporation tax to 23 percent by 2014 but has faced calls to lower it further to 20 percent.

CAPITAL ALLOWANCE

Businesses have called for a time-limited capital allowance scheme for medium-sized companies, allowing them to offset investment in plant, machinery and buildings against corporation tax.

So far, the government plans to cut current capital allowances as part of its plan to reduce corporation tax.

INCOME TAX THRESHOLD

The Liberal Democrats have lobbied for the government to raise the earnings threshold at which income tax kicks in faster than planned to 10,000 pounds.

FUEL DUTY

Osborne has twice deferred plans to raise fuel duty due to high oil prices. Unless he announces a further postponement of the increase, fuel duty will go up by the same amount as the retail price index on August 1.

BANK LEVY

Osborne raised the levy on banks' balance sheets to 0.088 percent from January 2012.

NATIONAL LOAN GUARANTEE SCHEME

The government will launch its flagship credit easing scheme to encourage bank lending to small businesses this week. The aim is to reduce the cost of borrowing for small firms by backing up to 20 billion pounds of bank lending with state guarantees.

The scheme is targeted at firms with a turnover of up to 50 million pounds, although business groups are sceptical that it will make a big difference, with many firms complaining that stringent lending terms are a bigger obstacle to obtaining credit than the cost of borrowing.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The government will give an update on plans to tap pension funds to invest 20 billion pounds in infrastructure projects.

The response from pension funds has been muted, however, with funds willing to commit just 4 billion pounds to the scheme by its launch in 2013.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by John Stonestreet)