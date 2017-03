LONDON Moody's rating agency said on Wednesday it expects Britain's 2014 budget to be consistent with the sovereign rating it currently has for the country.

"Moody's is looking at the 2014 Budget and expects it to be consistent with the UK's Aa1/stable government bond rating," the agency said in an email to Reuters.

Chancellor George Osborne on Wednesday promised tax relief for households, a cap on welfare and help for savers and manufacturers as the government prepares for next year's elections.

