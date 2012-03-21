LONDON The government unveiled plans to boost investment in the North Sea, giving oil firms certainty on the level of tax relief they will receive when they dismantle pipelines and platforms and introducing new tax breaks for some projects.

Chancellor George Osborne said in his annual budget on Wednesday Britain will agree on a contractual basis the level of tax relief companies will be entitled to when they shut fields.

Osborne also said he was also introducing new tax breaks for harder-to-develop fields, such as those in deeper water, including a new 3 billion pound ($4.8 billion) tax break to open up development of oil fields in the frontier region to the west of the Shetland Islands.

The moves are designed to unlock billions of pounds of investment in the North Sea, where production has been falling since 1999, to help ensure oil keeps pumping from the less readily available resources which are still left.

"I want to ensure we extract the greatest possible amount of oil and gas from our reserves in the North Sea," Osborne said.

Companies currently receive decommissioning tax relief of between 50 and 75 percent, with the level of tax relief rising with the age of the oil field, but the UK government prompted anxiety in the industry with its 2011 budget when it said it planned to limit tax breaks on field abandonment costs.

"Ending uncertainty on decommissioning tax relief is a positive for the owners of mature fields with significant infrastructure and could simplify the sale of these assets from larger operators to small and mid-cap exploration and production companies," Royal Bank of Canada analyst James Hosie said.

In recent years, larger oil companies such as BP Plc (BP.L) have been scaling back in the North Sea, selling fields to smaller companies who tap the remaining reserves.

Enquest (ENQ.L) and Premier Oil (PMO.L), two mid-sized players with a North Sea focus, could benefit from the clarity over decommissioning, said Numis analyst Sanjeev Bahl, as the certainty on that front could free them for acquisitions and new developments.

EXTRA BARRELS

Certainty on fiscal rules surrounding decommissioning will mean an extra 1.7 billion barrels of oil will be recovered from the North Sea and pipelines and other infrastructure will be kept in action for an additional five to seven years, according to Oil & Gas UK, which has campaigned on the issue.

"The introduction of legislation to enable the Government to give the industry certainty on tax relief on decommissioning costs is a very significant step forward," Malcolm Webb, the industry body's chief executive, said in a statement.

"The measure should delay decommissioning of oil and gas infrastructure (and) give rise over time to up to 40 billion pounds of extra investment," Webb added

Osborne's latest budget is in contrast to last year's effort, which provoked an outcry from the energy industry after he unexpectedly raised a supplementary tax charge on oil and gas producers, but some analysts said its impact would be limited.

"The new allowance is unlikely to arrest (the) production decline across the North Sea," Edison Investment Research analyst Ian McLelland said.

He called the new field allowances a "small concession" which would primarily benefit "deep-pocketed majors" operating in the west of Shetland, although shares in Faroe Petroleum (FPM.L), a smaller player which has assets in the West of Shetland area, gained 6.6 percent to 161.4 pence by 1424 GMT.

Oil & Gas UK said the immediate extension of the field allowance regime to the west of Shetland and to a wider range of small fields, together with the promise of an allowance for new investment in existing fields and infrastructure, should result in an additional investment of over 10 billion pounds.

The body has also called for additional field allowances to help what it described as "fiscally stranded" developments, some of which it said were in the West of Shetland area.

Osborne also said power plants which produce heat as well as electricity, known as combined heat and power plants (CHP), will be exempt from the UK's carbon tax, giving an extra incentive to power plant developers to use this type of technology.

CHP plants can have an efficiency rate of over 80 percent as heat generated in the power production process is captured, while conventional gas-fired power plants have an efficiency rate around 50 percent.

(Additional reporting by Adveith Nair, Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney; Editing by David Holmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)