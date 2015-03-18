Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne holds his budget box up as he stands outside number 11 Downing Street before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Peter Macdiarmird

LONDON British public spending faces a "rollercoaster" ride under plans announced by Chancellor George Osborne on Wednesday with tough cuts between 2016 and 2018 followed by a surge in spending at the end of the decade, the country's budget watchdog said.

"This leaves a rollercoaster profile for implied public services spending through the next parliament: a much sharper squeeze on real spending in 2016-17 and 2017-18 than anything seen over the past five years followed by the biggest increase in real spending for a decade in 2019-20," the OBR said.

The OBR also said it expected the remaining spare capacity in Britain's economy to be used up by late 2017, around a year and a half earlier than it forecast in December.

