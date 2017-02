LONDON There is a one in three chance that Britain's economy could shrink in 2012, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility said on Tuesday.

The OBR's latest forecasts, announced alongside the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government's Autumn budget statement, estimated Britain's economy would grow by just 0.7 percent next year.

"Given that central view, past forecasting performance suggests there is a roughly one in three chance that GDP will fall year-on-year in 2012," the OBR's Robert Chote told reporters.

