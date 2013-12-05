LONDON Chancellor George Osborne will need an extra year to meet a key budget goal which he set himself in 2010 as a recent growth spurt may not be sustainable, the UK's fiscal watchdog said on Thursday.

Shortly after he took office in 2010, Osborne aimed to achieve a budget surplus on non-investment spending, stripping out the effect of the economic cycle, by the 2014/15 tax year.

This goal had already slipped to 2016/17 by the time of Osborne's annual budget statement in March this year, and in its December update on Thursday, the Office for Budget Responsibility said it would take a further year, until 2017/18.

"We judge the positive growth surprise to have been cyclical, reducing the amount of spare capacity in the economy, rather than indicating stronger underlying growth potential," the OBR said.

The OBR's other forecasts - which Osborne focused on in his presentation to parliament earlier on Thursday - showed positive revisions to the public finances on the back of much stronger economic growth than predicted in March.

