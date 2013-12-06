LONDON Britain's day-to-day spending on public services is set to fall over the next five years to its lowest in relative terms since the end of World War Two, the government's fiscal watchdog forecast on Thursday.

The Office for Budget Responsibility's prediction in its December economic outlook is further evidence Chancellor George Osborne does not intend to relax spending cuts if his Conservative Party returns to power after the 2015 election.

In a speech to parliament earlier on Thursday, Osborne celebrated a sharp turnaround in the UK economy as proof the government's austerity drive had worked.

Osborne cited the OBR figures as showing Britain's public-sector net borrowing was falling and that the budget deficit would be wiped out by the 2018/19 fiscal year.

According to the OBR, 80 percent of that deficit reduction would come from cuts to public expenditure. Government spending on non-investment goods and services is forecast to fall to 16 percent of gross domestic product compared to 21 percent now and a peak of more than 23 percent at the peak of the financial crisis.

"If we look at a proxy for current spending on public services ... this is set to fall to its lowest share of GDP since comparable data were first available in 1948," Robert Chote, chairman of the OBR, told a news conference.

Even under Conservative governments in the 1980s under Margaret Thatcher - a major advocate of smaller government - spending on public services, including defence, almost always exceeded 20 percent of GDP.

Spending by local government and central government departments is having to bear the brunt of cuts, due to rising debt interest payments and the government's commitment to keep increasing pensions by at least the rate of inflation.

"The amount that's left for government departments to play with will be squeezed increasingly," Chote said.

Cuts will also be spread unevenly between departments as Osborne has pledged to shield healthcare, schools and overseas aid from austerity measures.

