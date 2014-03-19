LONDON Britain's economy will hit full capacity by mid-2018, a year earlier than previously forecast, the country's fiscal watchdog said on Wednesday after Chancellor George Osborne's annual budget.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said the economy was running at 1.7 percent below capacity at the end of 2013 - a slightly smaller output gap than it forecast in December - and that slack would be used up much faster than first thought.

"Combining this narrower output gap with a slightly stronger GDP growth forecast, we now expect the economy to return to normal capacity and the output gap to close by mid-2018, around a year earlier than forecast in December," it said.

The OBR also said the government's aim to eliminate Britain's large structural budget deficit by 2018-19 was vulnerable to slower increases in the economy's supply capacity than it had pencilled in.

"A key risk is that potential output turns out to be lower over the coming five years than we currently assume. More of the deficit would then be structural and would remain after the economy recovers," it said.

If Britain's economy runs out of spare capacity earlier than thought, that would require the government to take extra austerity measures to deal with the bigger structural component of the budget deficit.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)