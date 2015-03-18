LONDON Chancellor George Osborne on Wednesday cut oil taxes and announced the creation of an investment allowance, heeding calls for help from battered North Sea oil and gas companies who are juggling high costs and a price slump.

Osborne said he'd cut a supplementary tax charge on oil companies to 20 from 30 percent and introduce an allowance aimed at reinvigorating investments that have dropped to new lows.

"It's clear to me that the fall in the oil price poses a pressing danger to the future of our North Sea industry – unless we take bold and immediate action," Osborne told parliament in his annual budget speech.

Shares in companies with high exposure to the North Sea, such as Parkmead Group and Faroe Petroleum, reacted positively to the news.

The oil industry, worth around 5 billion pounds ($7.33 billion) a year to the government, has been calling for months on the government to help it stem record-high costs after oil output from North Sea fields slipped to its lowest level since production began in the mid-1970s.

North Sea investments worth around 25 billion pounds are currently unsanctioned as companies have been waiting for the government to intervene.

"This should provide the boost that the industry needs to stimulate investment in the North Sea once again," said Neil Bruce, resources president at SNC-Lavalin, an engineering firm that provides services to the oil and gas industry.

Osborne also unveiled a cut in the petroleum revenue tax to 35 percent from next year, down from 50 percent now, and investments in new seismic surveys in under-explored areas of the North Sea that are typically costly to carry out.

($1 = 0.6825 pounds)

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Andrew Osborn)