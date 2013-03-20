FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON Britain will introduce a generous field allowance for shale gas developments to tap new resources of low-cost energy, Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday.
"Shale gas is part of the future and we will make it happen," he said whilst delivering his 2013 budget in parliament.
By the summer, the government will also publish guidelines that lay out how local communities will benefit from their unconventional gas resources, he said.
Britain, Europe's largest gas consuming nation, lifted a ban on shale gas fracking in December and is counting on huge shale gas reserves to make a significant contribution to its stagnating economy.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.