LONDON Britain will cap the amount of money it spends each year on welfare at 119 billion pounds in the 2015/16 fiscal year, Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday.

Making his annual budget statement to parliament, Osborne said the cap will rise with inflation, and would exclude pensions and some unemployment benefits.

The government has previously said it plans to cap welfare spending but had not set a level. Osborne has said further cuts to welfare would be needed after the election in May 2015 if Britain is to wipe out its budget deficit.

