LONDON The competition regulator Tuesday outlined measures to boost competition in the bus industry, making it easier for new entrants to gain a foothold and preventing existing operators from staking out territory or undermining rivals.

The Competition Commission said its proposals, which include reforms to ticketing and ensuring fair access to bus stations, represented the biggest change in the industry since it was deregulated 25 years ago.

Its plans, designed to ensure a better service and more competitive fares for travellers, were outlined in a final report from the watchdog and came as rail operators published details of the big price rises facing commuters next year.

"In many areas bus operators face little or no competition, leading to passengers facing less frequent services and, in some cases, higher fares than where there is some form of rivalry," the watchdog said.

There were 1,245 bus companies in England, Scotland and Wales carrying 2.9 billion passengers a year, it said, but 70 percent of the journeys were with Arriva, FirstGroup, Go-Ahead, National Express and Stagecoach.

Analysts said there were few surprises in the recommendations, and shares in the major operators were little changed Tuesday morning.

The best way to tackle the problem was to encourage increased competition, the commission said.

Measures to prevent operators from destabilising smaller rivals would include restrictions on increasing frequencies, or "over bussing," in the short term to damage competing services, and a higher level of scrutiny on mergers.

The proposals, if effective, could come as relief to Britons who have seen motoring costs soar and who face higher rail fares in the New Year.

The Association of Train Operating Companies (ATOC) said tickets would rise by an average of 5.9 percent in January, just below the 6 percent cap set by the government.

Around half of all fare increases are determined by the inflation rate in July plus one percent.

The government had proposed hiking fares by inflation plus three percent to increase rail funding by those that use services, but finance minister George Osborne said in November he would not be implementing the change.

ATOC's chief executive Michael Roberts said money raised by fares helped pay for new trains, faster services and better stations.

"The long-standing government approach to sustaining rail investment is to cut the contribution from taxpayers and increase the share paid for by passengers," he said.

National Express, which operates buses and trains, also on Tuesday said trading remained strong across all of its divisions and predicted it would deliver "significant earnings growth" at its non-rail businesses in 2012.

