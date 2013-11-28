LONDON The number of Britain's smaller companies which see the economic climate as the main barrier to running their business has fallen over the past year, according to a survey published on Thursday.

Just over a quarter of small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) surveyed in the third quarter of 2013 rated the economic climate as a major obstacle to the running of their business in the next 12 months, the SME Finance Monitor said.

While it was still the biggest factor cited by businesses, this was down from 34 percent in the same quarter last year and the lowest recorded level since the survey began in 2011.

The pace of Britain's economic recovery has picked up this year, with the economy expanding at its fastest pace in more than three years as gross domestic product between July and September grew by a quarterly 0.8 percent.

The Finance Monitor, carried out by BDRC Continental, found only 7 percent of the 5,008 businesses surveyed had applied for a new or renewed loan or overdraft facility in the last 12 months, the lowest level to date for the survey.

The survey was commissioned by the Business Finance Taskforce, which was set up by the UK's six largest banks following a government report into private sector finance.

(The survey's full findings are available at www.sme-finance-monitor.co.uk/)

