Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at the New York Stock Exchange, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) is greeted by Jeffrey Eubank, Senior Vice President of Global Affairs for NYSEEuronext, as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday discussed financial regulation and the global economic situation with senior American financiers in New York, including Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein.

During a lunch at the New York Stock Exchange as part of a three-day trip to the United States, Cameron met Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, George Soros and other leading figures from the world of finance.

Cameron's office issued a list of attendees but gave no further details of the content of the meeting.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by James Dalgleish)