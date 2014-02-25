LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron is preparing to rule out forming a second successive coalition government if his party fails to win a clear majority at an election in 2015, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Citing an unnamed source close to Cameron, the report said he did not want another coalition government and that a promise ruling one out could go into his next Conservative party manifesto to present voters with a clearer choice at the polls.

Cameron's Conservatives have been ruling in coalition with the centre-left Liberal Democrat party, led by Nick Clegg, since a 2010 election failed to produce a clear winner.

"At the next election we are determined to deliver a Conservative government but in terms of the actual manifesto we will set that out closer to the next election," a Conservative spokesman said.

Polls currently show the main opposition Labour party is set to win a majority in May next year. But a narrowing of the 5 percentage point polling gap between Labour and the Conservatives could open the door to another coalition government, with the Lib Dems as likely king-makers.

While Cameron and Clegg have found common ground on plans to fix the country's public finances, they have clashed on welfare reforms and Britain's future role in the European Union. A poll in January found that the majority of Britons think a hung parliament is bad for the country.

(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)