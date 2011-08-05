LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron interrupted his holiday to have a telephone conversation with Bank of England Governor Mervyn King on Friday to discuss the euro zone debt crisis.

"They spoke on the phone to discuss the situation in the euro zone," a spokesman for Cameron, who is holidaying in Italy, told Reuters.

Cameron also spoke by phone to foreign minister William Hague, the most senior government minister in London at the moment.

Hague is to chair a meeting with senior officials from Cameron's office and the Treasury on the crisis later on Friday, a foreign office spokesman said.

Global stock markets have plunged this week on worries that the escalating euro zone debt crisis will derail an already fragile global economic recovery.

The heads of government of France, Germany and Spain will hold a teleconference on Friday to discuss the financial turbulence.

The Bank of England declined to comment.

