LONDON Britain called Friday for a "concerted international effort" to show tumbling markets that governments will act together if needed to avert financial crisis.

Foreign Secretary William Hague said Britain was in touch with the United States and European countries, while Italy and Spain -- both in debt markets' firing line -- needed to reassure investors they were committed to tackling their budget deficits.

Hague is the most senior government minister still at work in Britain, with Prime Minister David Cameron, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and finance minister George Osborne all on holiday abroad.

Adding his voice to those of policymakers in the euro zone, Hague urged countries in the single currency zone quickly to implement the second rescue package for debt-stricken Greece, which they agreed last month.

It was also "very important that individual countries such as Spain and Italy demonstrate to the satisfaction of financial markets the credibility of their own intentions to bring their deficits and debts under control," Hague told Sky News.

There should be a "concerted international effort to say to people that we have to have policies that support growth and that we will work together to tackle any financial crisis," Hague told Sky News.

Hague is due to chair a meeting of senior officials from Cameron's office and the Treasury later Friday to discuss the crisis.

He dismissed UK media criticism of Cameron and Osborne for being on holiday during the crisis, saying the government was fully functioning.

Cameron, holidaying in Italy, spoke to Bank of England Governor Mervyn King by telephone to discuss the situation in the euro zone, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

Justine Greening, economic secretary to the Treasury, said earlier that Britain was in touch with the Group of Seven leading industrial powers about the current market turmoil.

A Treasury source said Osborne would speak with King and EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn later on Friday.

"What we are communicating to our European counterparts is: 'You must deliver what you have promised,'" the source said, referring to the leaders' pledge to sort out the debt crisis.

Hague said no country was immune from "global financial market problems," but Britain was not in the firing line because of difficult decisions it had made in the last year to bring down borrowing.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by John Stonestreet)